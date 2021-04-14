Left Menu

Rajasthan bypolls: Pilots says Congress will win all 3 seats

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress will all three assembly seats where bypolls will be held later this week.He claimed people are unhappy with the BJP and the party has failed to play the role of a strong opposition in the state.Bypolls to Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand assembly seats will be held on April 17.I think the Congress party will win all three seats, Pilot told reporters here.During the election campaign, the Congress told the people about the work done by the government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:08 IST
Rajasthan bypolls: Pilots says Congress will win all 3 seats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress will all three assembly seats where bypolls will be held later this week.

He claimed people are unhappy with the BJP and the party has failed to play the role of a strong opposition in the state.

Bypolls to Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand assembly seats will be held on April 17.

''I think the Congress party will win all three seats,'' Pilot told reporters here.

During the election campaign, the Congress told the people about the work done by the government. All ministers and party office-bearers who were given election campaign duties have together done a good job, he said.

Targeting the BJP, Pilot said, ''I think the public is very unhappy with the infighting and conflict within the BJP. These people failed to play the role of an active and strong opposition in the state. At the same time, whatever the central government has done, whether it is agricultural laws or (tackling) inflation, they have failed everywhere and the people are watching everything.'' Asked about the displeasure among Congress MLAs over the slow pace of development work in their constituencies, he said, ''There is no displeasure. Whatever the practical and social issues are, every public representative, be it a sarpanch, an MLA or a minister, raises them from time to time. I have full faith and hope that the issues will be taken up immediately.'' During a state assembly session, legislators supporting Pilot had alleged that developmental work was being neglected in their constituencies.

Pilot said the Congress government has been in power for around two-and-a-half years and it has fulfilled the promises made in the election manifesto ''but we have to expedite work on the remaining promises during the remaining tenure''.

He said he hoped that the decision and orders of the committee formed by the Congress to consider the issues raised by him and his supporters last year would be implemented after the bypolls.

''I believe and have faith that there will not be any more delay. And the discussion which was held... the issues on which consensus was reached would be acted upon immediately. I have full faith in the party president,'' he said.

Pilot also expressed concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a ''very serious situation''. Last time, there was a lockdown when the country reported one lakh daily infections, he said, adding that people should learn from experience.

He further said that vaccination should be opened for all citizens.

At present, India is vaccinating people aged above 45. In the first two phases of the vaccination drive, healthcare and frontline workers and people over 60 were inoculated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden's Justice Department picks for civil rights; Vietnamese Americans start self-defense course and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Bidens Justice Department picks for civil rights, environment to face Senate panelPresident Joe Bidens nominees to lead the Justice Departments civil rights and environmental units a...

Merkel under fire over German COVID-19 lockdown law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced opposition on Wednesday to a plan to seek new powers to force coronavirus lockdowns on areas with high infection rates, with the imposition of curfews drawing particular fire given the countrys authorit...

Health News Roundup: EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen; US CDC to weigh rare clot risk with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021