Rajasthan bypolls: Pilots says Congress will win all 3 seats

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress will all three assembly seats where bypolls will be held later this week.

He claimed people are unhappy with the BJP and the party has failed to play the role of a strong opposition in the state.

Bypolls to Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand assembly seats will be held on April 17.

''I think the Congress party will win all three seats,'' Pilot told reporters here.

During the election campaign, the Congress told the people about the work done by the government. All ministers and party office-bearers who were given election campaign duties have together done a good job, he said.

Targeting the BJP, Pilot said, ''I think the public is very unhappy with the infighting and conflict within the BJP. These people failed to play the role of an active and strong opposition in the state. At the same time, whatever the central government has done, whether it is agricultural laws or (tackling) inflation, they have failed everywhere and the people are watching everything.'' Asked about the displeasure among Congress MLAs over the slow pace of development work in their constituencies, he said, ''There is no displeasure. Whatever the practical and social issues are, every public representative, be it a sarpanch, an MLA or a minister, raises them from time to time. I have full faith and hope that the issues will be taken up immediately.'' During a state assembly session, legislators supporting Pilot had alleged that developmental work was being neglected in their constituencies.

Pilot said the Congress government has been in power for around two-and-a-half years and it has fulfilled the promises made in the election manifesto ''but we have to expedite work on the remaining promises during the remaining tenure''.

He said he hoped that the decision and orders of the committee formed by the Congress to consider the issues raised by him and his supporters last year would be implemented after the bypolls.

''I believe and have faith that there will not be any more delay. And the discussion which was held... the issues on which consensus was reached would be acted upon immediately. I have full faith in the party president,'' he said.

Pilot also expressed concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a ''very serious situation''. Last time, there was a lockdown when the country reported one lakh daily infections, he said, adding that people should learn from experience.

He further said that vaccination should be opened for all citizens.

At present, India is vaccinating people aged above 45. In the first two phases of the vaccination drive, healthcare and frontline workers and people over 60 were inoculated.

