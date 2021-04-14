Left Menu

Congress candidate for Odisha assembly by-election dies

He had announced on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior Congress leaders condoled his death.The states Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani sought a report from the district election officer of Puri on the death of Mangaraj, an official said.Campaigning for the election, which was scheduled to end on Thursday, also came to a halt.The honble Governor condoled the passing away of senior Congress leader and Pipili assembly bypoll candidate Ajit Mangraj and extended his condolences to his family members.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:21 IST
Congress candidate for Odisha assembly by-election dies

Congress candidate for the by-election in Odisha's Pipili assembly constituency, Ajit Mangaraj, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, three days before the polling scheduled on April 17, family sources said.

However, the by-election is likely to be countermanded.

Mangaraj, 53, was hospitalised after falling ill during campaigning in Pipili last week. He had announced on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior Congress leaders condoled his death.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani sought a report from the district election officer of Puri on the death of Mangaraj, an official said.

Campaigning for the election, which was scheduled to end on Thursday, also came to a halt.

''The hon'ble Governor condoled the passing away of senior Congress leader and Pipili assembly bypoll candidate Ajit Mangraj and extended his condolences to his family members. Om Shanti,'' a Raj Bhavan statement said.

''I am sad to know about the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangraj who is contesting the Pipili assembly by-election. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families at such a sad time,'' the chief minister said in a tweet.

Patnaik had called up Mangaraj's family members to enquire about his health condition on Monday.

Union Petroleum Minister Pradhan, who hails from the state, visited the hospital and expressed his condolence over the death of Mangaraj.

''He was infected with corona and passed away today. I pray to Lord to give peace to his soul and strength to his family members,'' Pradhan said.

Senior Congress leader Pradeep Majhi said that Mangaraj's blood oxygen level dropped to below 30 per cent and he could not recover from it.

''It is our fault to hold elections during the pandemic. The Congress candidate became a victim of the infection. There should be no election during the pandemic,'' the former MP said.

The April 17 polling is likely to be countermanded due to the death of a candidate, Majhi said.

Congress MLAs Taraprasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena said that Mangaraj died due to respiratory problems.

Former state Congress president Jaydev Jena also expressed grief over the untimely demise of Mangaraj.

The bypoll in the constituency was necessitated due to the death of senior BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says respects Denmark's decision to stop using its vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it respected the decision of Danish health regulators to stop using the companys COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of a possible link to cases of a very rare type of blood clot.We recognise and respect the de...

Bernie Madoff, disgraced Ponzi schemer, dies at 82

Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. He was 82. Madoff for decades presented himse...

Televisa shares soar on new Spanish language challenge to Netflix

Shares of Grupo Televisa surged more than 25 on Wednesday after the Mexican broadcaster said it would combine its content with U.S. peer Univision, creating a potential Spanish-language challenge to U.S. streaming giant Netflix Inc.The comb...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from hospital

Eds adding medical bulletin details Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8,was discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday.A medical bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021