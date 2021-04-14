Congress leader Hans Raj Josan joins SAD

Congress leader Hans Raj Josan joins SADPTI | Jalalabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:10 IST
Congress leader and former state minister Hans Raj Josan on Wednesday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) here, the party said in a statement.
Welcoming Josan into the party fold during an event organised at his village, Bandi Wala, in Jalalabad constituency, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party has been further strengthened in the Malwa region.
He also appointed Josan a party general secretary, the statement said.
Josan has been a minister in Congress-led Punjab governments from 1992-1997 and then again from 2002-2007.
He has also served as the chairman of the Punjab Leather Board, the statement said.
Josan resigned from the post of chairman of the district planning board on Tuesday to join the SAD, it added.
The SAD president assured him a ticket in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Josan was quoted in the SAD statement as saying, ''Punjab is under a headless government, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh displaying zero interest in governance.'' PTI CHS VSD IJT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
