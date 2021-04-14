White House says Biden's call with Russia's Putin was to stress consequences of activities

White House says Biden's call with Russia's Putin was to stress consequences of activitiesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:41 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the point of President Joe Biden's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin was to stress the consequences of Russia's activities.
"The purpose of this call was to discuss, in part, the fact that there will be consequences to the actions of Russian leaders over the past several months, back into last year," she said.
Biden spoke to Putin on April 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
