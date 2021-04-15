Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after gall bladder surgery

Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after gall bladder surgeryPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:03 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent a gall bladder surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here three days back, was discharged from the facility on Thursday, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
The 80-year-old leader underwent a laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive procedure) at the hospital on Monday.
''Pawar was discharged from the hospital some time back,'' Malik said on Wednesday. The NCP chief was hospitalised for the removal of his gall bladder and the surgery was followed by a two-day stay at the medical facility, he said.
Pawar will rest for next some days at his residence here, he added.
Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30.
Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Breach Candy Hospital
- Nawab Malik
- Pawar
- Maharashtra
- Malik
- Shiv Sena
- Sharad Pawar
ALSO READ
Lockdown in Maharashtra's Aurangabad cancelled
Sharad Pawar doing well after operation: Maharashtra Health Minister
Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy for stone removal: Doctor
Maharashtra: Amravati court sentences 14-day judicial custody to accused in forest ranger suicide case
COVID-19: 60,29,649 vaccinated so far in Maharashtra