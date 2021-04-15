Left Menu

Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital today

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday informed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday after his successful laparoscopy surgery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:09 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday informed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday after his successful laparoscopy surgery. "Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb will be discharged from hospital today and is in good health. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and support for Saheb," Mailk tweeted.

On Monday, Malik had informed about the successful laparoscopy surgery of the NCP chief. "A successful laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb's Gall Bladder by Dr Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai," he had tweeted.

Earlier on March 29, Malik had said that Pawar "was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder." (ANI)

