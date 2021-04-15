France will have vaccinated 12 mln people against COVID-19 on Thursday -PM

France will have vaccinated 12 mln people against COVID-19 on Thursday -PMReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:25 IST
France will have vaccinated 12 million people with a first shot of the vaccine by Thursday evening, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex.
Castex was speaking after he visited a vaccination centre in the Paris region with his health minister Olivier Veran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
