Left Menu

61 per cent votes cast in UP panchayat polls till 5 pm

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:07 IST
61 per cent votes cast in UP panchayat polls till 5 pm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 60 per cent votes were cast in the first of the four-phased Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday till 5 pm, with an hour of polling still remaining, the State Election Commission said.

The voting started in the morning with ballet papers.

Four people suffered minor injuries in a clash between two groups at a polling booth in Agra, but there were no reports of any violence from elsewhere in the state, officials said.

''Till 5 pm, 61 per cent votes were cast. While the maximum 69.75 per cent votes were cast in Jhansi, Shravasti witnessed 53 per cent polling. All those who come to vote till 6 pm will be allowed to vote,'' the State Election Commission (SEC) said here.

More than 3.33 lakh candidates are in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase of the polls for the posts of zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and wards.

The districts where the polls were held include Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras.

Meanwhile, four people were injured and two ballot boxes were snatched in the clash between two groups in Rihawali village of Agra Rural constituency, SP (East) Ashok Venkat said.

He said the clash broke out between supporters of candidates fighting for the gram pradhan post following which the two ballot boxes were snatched away.

SSP (Agra) Muniraj told reporters that eight people have been arrested so far and further probe is on.

District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh said he would request for repolling at the affected booth.

In Jhansi, polling officer Nirmala Sahu, posted at Jauri Bujurg, a polling centre in Badagaon block, died after she complained of uneasiness, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), City, Vivek Tripathi said.

The woman died before she could be rushed to hospital, the ASP said, adding that the exact cause of her death could be ascertained after post-mortem.

A total of 11,442 candidates are in the fray from 779 wards for the post of zila panchayat members in the first phase, while 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats.

For the gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats.

Apart from parties like the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, among those in the race are the AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party, which are making their debut in the state. The AIMIM is contesting the polls with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party.

The candidates are contesting on 'free symbols' given by the SEC.

The panchayat polls are also seen as a semi-final to the 2022 state assembly election.

In view of the coronavirus situation, the SEC had earlier said that not more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections.

The voting for the second phase will be on April 19, the third on April 26 and the fourth phase on April 29, while the votes will be counted on May 2 along with the assembly election results of five states.

PTI ABN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel’s FM thanks Jaishankar for 'warm words' on country's Independence Day

Israels Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for his warm words of congratulations on the countrys Independence Day, expressing hopes that the good relationships between the two countries w...

Global officials urge rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, money

Top U.N., financial and vaccine officials on Thursday urged rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to an international effort to supply low and middle income countries in a bid to get the global economy back on track. At a v...

Chauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury at his murder trial for the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd. I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today, Chauvin said after briefly ...

Wheat procurement rises to 64.79 lakh tonnes, says Food Secretary

The governments wheat procurement has increased to 64.79 lakh tonnes so far in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year that began this month, with maximum purchases from Haryana, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Thursday.In the year-ago p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021