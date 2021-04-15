Left Menu

Campaigning ends for Saturday's bypoll in three Rajasthan assembly seats

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:24 IST
Campaigning for bypolls in three assembly constituencies of Rajasthan, for which 27 candidates are in the fray, ended on Thursday evening.

Voting will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm in the Sahada constituency in Bhilwara district, the Rajsamand constituency in Rajsamand district and the Sujangarh assembly segment in Churu district.

A spokesperson from the election office said 7,43,802 voters will be able to exercise their franchise, and counting will be held on May 2.

Even though campaigning came to end on Thursday 6 pm, candidates can go on door-to-door visits to meet voters, the official said.

The bypolls in the three assembly segments were necessitated by the demise of the sitting MLAs.

The Sujangarh assembly seat fell vacant after the death of former minister and sitting Congress legislator Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal in November last year.

The ruling party in the state has fielded his son, Manoj Meghwal, in the seat against BJP leader and former minister Khemaram Meghwal.

The Sahada assembly seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Kailash Trivedi's death in October last year. Trivedi died after contracting COVID-19.

The Congress has fielded Trivedi's wife, Gayatri Devi, from the seat, while the BJP has nominated former MLA Ratanlal Jat.

The Rajsamand assembly bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Kiran Maheshwari in November last year due to COVID-19.

The Congress has nominated social worker Tansukh Bohara for the seat against Maheshwari's daughter and BJP candidate Deepti Maheshwari.

