Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for COVID-19

Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for COVID-19PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:23 IST
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said, “I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning.” “Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions,” 53-year-old Surjewala, who is a former Haryana minister, said.
Badal, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
“I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,” the 54-year-old SAD MP from Punjab’s Bathinda said.
Badal's husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab CM launches free travel facility for women in government-run buses
World Bank approves $105m project to strengthen urban services in Punjab, India
Punjab CM virtually Kicks off free travel facility for women in govt buses
All arrangements in place in Punjab mandis for smooth wheat procurement, starting from April 10
Punjab CM assures support to ‘arhtiyas’ on MSP payments to farmers through them