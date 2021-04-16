Left Menu

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine at Delhi residence

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:19 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "My COVID-19 test report has come out positive," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

He further informed that he is in quarantine at his home in the national capital. "Currently, I am in quarantine at my home in Delhi," he wrote. Requesting the people he recently came in contact with to stay in isolation, he said, "People who recently came in contact with me are requested to keep yourselves in isolation and pay attention to your health conditions."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary precautions," tweeted Surjewala. In the past few days, several politicians have tested positive for the virus. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive on Wednesday afternoon. Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot informed about his COVID-19 positive report on the same day. (ANI)

