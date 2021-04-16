Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, Delhi weekend curfew highlighted

Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital carried reports that India witnessed its all-time high spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:15 IST
Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, Delhi weekend curfew highlighted
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi (India) April 16 (ANI):Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital carried reports that India witnessed its all-time high spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases. Most publications also widely reported the news of weekend curfew in Delhi which will be imposed from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper prominently covered the news of increasing cases of COVID-19 in India. It reported that the country so far witnessed its highest-ever single-day spike with over 2.17 lakh new cases. The country's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,42,91,917. It also highlighted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcment of a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. The curfew will begin at 10 pm on Friday and end at 5 am on Monday.

The publication also reported that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has called an all-party meet in Kolkata on Friday to discuss the alarming COVID-19 situation in West Bengal and how to conduct the remaining phases of the ongoing state elections. The news of Delhi High Court allowing 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan was also covered.

Inquilab: The publication reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Covid-19 a 'natural calamity' and sought financial assistance from the Centre. It prominently carried the news that the annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 7.39 per cent in March as compared to 4.17 per cent in the previous month. It stated that from March 2021 over February 2021 the rate of inflation stood at 1.57 per cent.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported the record breaking spike of Covid-19 cases in the country. The news of Delhi's night curfew was also reported. It also carried the news of panchayat elections being held in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Frost says positive momentum in EU talks, difficult issues remain

Talks between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland have seen some positive momentum but difficult issues remain, UK negotiator David Frost told his EU counterpart late on Thursday.Frost said that the inten...

Pete Davidson to play Joey Ramone in upcoming Netflix biopic

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is set to star as punk rock legend Joey Ramone in an upcoming Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone.The project was announced on the 20th anniversary of Ramones death. The musician passed away on April 15, 200...

PSUs asked to dedicate hospital beds for COVID-19 management

To augment hospital infrastructure for management of severe cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has advised all central ministries to ask hospitals under their control or PSUs to set-up dedicated hospital wards or separate block...

It was satisfying to execute Shaw's well-planned dismissal: Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat was extremely satisfied with a perfectly-laid trap for the in-form Prithvi Shaw as his dismissal triggered a top-order collapse from which Delhi Captals eventually failed to recover.Unadkats 3 for 15 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021