Seizures in 4 poll-bound states, Puducherry cross 'historic milestone' of Rs 1,000 cr

Seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies from the four states and Puducherry where Assembly elections are taking place have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark for the first time in any Assembly Electoral process, the Election Commission informed on Friday. Till April 16, things worth Rs 1001.44 have been seized from Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly elections.

This is a significant increase since the last assembly election in 2016, where seizures worth Rs 225.77 crores were made. "The stupendous rise in seizure figures is because of better preparedness and multi-pronged strategy of the Commission. The Commission conducted exhaustive reviews at various levels which included review meetings with Enforcement agencies of the States/UT," a press note from the EC said.

The highest number of seizures were reported from Tamil Nadu at Rs 446.28 crores, followed by West Bengal with Rs 300.11 crores worth of seizures. Polling in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry have taken place, while in West Bengal, the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases are remaining. (ANI)

