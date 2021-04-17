Roshan Jacob appointed acting DM of Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Mining Department Secretary Roshan Jacob as the acting district magistrate of Lucknow, an official said on Saturday. The decision came after current DM Abhishek Prakash tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Prakash said his test report arrived at 9.30 pm on Friday night and he is currently in home isolation. Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) Mukul Singhal said Roshan Jacob has been made the acting DM of Lucknow as Prakash has gone into home isolation.
