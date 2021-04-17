Left Menu

Former Union minister Bachi Singh Rawat rushed to AIIMS

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:32 IST
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Bachi Singh Rawat was on Saturday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Rawat (71) was brought in an air ambulance from Haldwani and admitted in the emergency ward of the hospital where medical experts are taking care of him, an official at AIIMS, Rishikesh said.

Preliminary tests conducted on Rawat revealed that he is suffering from a lung infection, he said.

Rawat, a four-time MP, had also served as Union Minister of State for Defence.

