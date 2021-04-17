Left Menu

Harsh Vardhan speaks to Maharashtra CM, reassures him of adequate supply of medical oxygen

Reiterated the need to focus on the 5 pillars Test, Track, Treat, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination to tide over the emergent health crisis, he said in another tweet.Maharashtra is battling a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and reporting most new cases in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:37 IST
Harsh Vardhan speaks to Maharashtra CM, reassures him of adequate supply of medical oxygen

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reassured him of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support related to healthcare infrastructure, medicines and therapeutics.

In a tweet, Vardhan said additional 1,121 ventilators are being rushed to the state considering the surge in coronavirus cases.

''Spoke to #Maharashtra CM Sh Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Reassured @OfficeofUT of adequate & uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen & all possible support w.r.t healthcare infra, medicines & therapeutics. Additional 1,121 ventilators are also being rushed to them given the surge in cases,'' Vardhan tweeted.

''Discussed with @OfficeofUT regarding further stringent actions to be taken for containment, surveillance & treatment of #COVID19 cases. Reiterated the need to focus on the 5 pillars “Test, Track, Treat, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination” to tide over the emergent health crisis,'' he said in another tweet.

Maharashtra is battling a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and reporting most new cases in the country. The state is among the 12 high-burden states in the country. Of the 2,34,692 fresh cases reported on Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 63,729, followed by Uttar Pradesh (27,426) and Delhi (19,486).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons; Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Music and massage Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelonsAfter more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction ...

Britons hold a minute of silence in honour of Prince Philip

People across Britain have observed one minute of silence in honour of the late Prince Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way inside St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle.Philip, who was consort to Queen Elizabeth II f...

Pharma cos cut remdesivir injection prices on govt intervention: NPPA

To enhance the availability of remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price following the governments intervention, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA said on Satur...

Science News Roundup; 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Three astronauts return International Space Station and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021