Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL66 VIRUS-PM-MEETING PM calls review meeting on COVID-19, vaccination situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a review meeting with top officials over the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination exercise in the country, government sources said on Saturday.

CAL27 WB-POLL- 2ND LD MODI TMC broken; Mamata Banerjee sensing defeat, is trying to unite opposition parties: PM Asansol/Gangarampur (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed the Trinamool Congress party has been broken in the first four phases of polls, and said sensing defeat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to unite the opposition at the national level against him.

DEL77 VIRUS-2NDLD-REMDESIVIR-PRICE-NPPA Pharma cos cut remdesivir injection prices on govt intervention: NPPA New Delhi: To enhance the availability of remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price following the government's intervention, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said on Saturday.

DEL75 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTER-MAHARASHTRA Harsh Vardhan speaks to Maharashtra CM, reassures him of adequate supply of medical oxygen New Delhi: Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reassured him of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support related to healthcare infrastructure, medicines and therapeutics.

DEL82 LD CONG-CWC-VIRUS 'Colossal mismanagement' by govt in handling pandemic; nation faces 'unprecedented catastrophe' unless corrective steps taken: CWC New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the central government over the handling of the COVID pandemic, accusing it of ''colossal mismanagement'', and cautioned of an ''unprecedented catastrophe'' unless urgent corrective measures are taken.

DEL80 PRIYANKA-UP-LD VIRUS UP govt must take concrete steps, be sensitive rather than aggressive: Priyanka on COVID situation New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged the ''deteriorating'' COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and said the state government should try to solve the problems being faced by the people instead of ''exacerbating'' them and ''hiding'' statistics.

DEL81 UKD-KUMBH-2NDLD JOONA AKHARA Joona Akhara announces end of its participation in Kumbh Mela Dehradun: The Joona Akhara, one of the largest sects of seers in the country, announced the end of its participation in the Kumbh Mela on Saturday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal that participation in the ongoing gathering in Haridwar be kept symbolic in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

DEL76 CYBER-2NDLD WHATSAPP-ADVISORY Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp New Delhi: Country's cyber security agency CERT-In has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to breach of sensitive information.

DEL70 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL COVID situation in Delhi 'very serious and worrisome', shortage of oxygen, remdesivir supplies: CM New Delhi: Amid escalating cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the pandemic situation in the city has become ''very serious and worrisome'', with oxygen stock, remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply.

MDS17 TN-3RD-LD-ACTOR Popular Tamil comedian, green crusader Vivekh dies Chennai: Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh who won the hearts of millions of people by his sharp wit and noted for his social work, promoting environmental protection died here on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-CANDIDATE-CASES SC to examine if an appeal against acquittal be treated as pending case against candidate New Delhi: Can an appeal against acquittal be treated as a pending criminal case and whether its non-disclosure while filing election nomination would amount to corrupt practice leading to the disqualification of an elected candidate? The Supreme Court has agreed to examine the legal question.

FOREIGN FGN60 US-SHOOTING-LDALL SIKHS Four Sikhs among eight killed in mass shooting at FedEx facility in US Washington: Four Sikhs, including three women, were among eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in the US state of Indiana staffed by a large number of Indian-American employees, shocking the community leaders who appealed to President Joe Biden to tackle the growing hate crimes and gun violence in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN62 UK-PHILIP-LD FUNERAL Prince Philip laid to rest in royal funeral celebrating service to Queen, Britain, Commonwealth London: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II led a small group of senior royals at the ceremonial funeral of her husband and consort Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD22 SPO-VIRUS-LD RIJIJU Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19, says he is feeling 'fit and fine' New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling ''fit and fine''.

