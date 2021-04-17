Odisha observes Biju Patnaik's death anniversary

Odisha on Saturday paid tributes to former chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 24th death anniversary.

The programmes were observed in a low-key manner while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, son of the legendary leader, paid his tribute at a function held in the state assembly premises here.

A sadhbhavana sabha was organised near Biju Patnaiks statue where assembly Speaker S N Patro and state ministers paid floral tributes.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), named after the statesman, observed the day at its state party headquarters and in all the 147 assembly constituencies of the state.

The BJD organised blood donation camps and distributed masks among the people on the occasion, said party vice- president Devi Prasad Mishra.

BJD workers were made aware of the selfless service of the former chief minister and his contribution towards the development of Odisha.

A section of BJD workers also performed some rituals at the sacred Bindu Sagar tank near Shree Lingaraj Temple.

Patnaik had passed away in New Delhi on April 17, 1997.

