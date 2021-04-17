Left Menu

88% vote in Telangana's Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:26 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI): About 88 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll in Telangana on Friday.

However, the exact figure would be known later, officials said.

Polling began at 7 AM and ended at 7 PM amid the COVID-19 measures, they said.

Counting of votes would be taken up on May 2.

As many as 4,000 police personnel, including central forces, were deployed for the bypoll, a top police official of Nalgonda District said on Thursday Election officials have set up as many as 346 polling stations.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last.

The ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat,son ofNarsimhaiah.

The saffron party put up P Ravi Kumar as its candidate.

The Congress fielded senior leader K Jana Reddy, who was Leader of Opposition in the previous Legislative Assembly.

Reddy lost from the same constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

The Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll result would be an acid test for the ruling TRS, the BJP and the Congress -- with all three keen to prove their might as a win or defeat may script the strategy to be adopted by them for the Assembly polls in 2023.

Though candidates from other parties and independents are in the fray for the Assembly segment, the contest would be mainly between the three parties.

PTI GDK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

