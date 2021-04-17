Left Menu

Bypolls held for two Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats

Taking serious note of it, the Election Commission directed the collectors of Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts to crack down on the bogus voters and ensure fair poll.State Director General of Police D G Sawang, however, claimed in a statement that the polling process was continuing in a peaceful atmosphere and everybody was exercising their franchise fearlessly.Tirupati went to the bypoll due to the death of sitting YSRC MLA Balli Durga Prasad Rao last September.In Karnataka, polling was held in Belgaum Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:50 IST
Bypolls held for two Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats

Bypolls were held for two parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and 12 assembly seats spread across 10 states on Saturday.

The by-election in Pipili assembly seat in Odisha was adjourned following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. In Nagaland, only one candidate H Chuba Chang of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) had filed nomination for the bypoll to the Noksen assembly constituency and was elected unopposed, the Election Commission said.

In Andhra Pradesh, about 60-64 per cent turnout was recorded in the bypoll to the Tirupati(SC) Lok Sabha constituency. Opposition Telugu Desam, BJP and Congress demanded that the bypoll be cancelled forthwith, alleging that the ruling YSR Congress instigated bogus voting on a large scale, particularly in the temple town Tirupati. Taking serious note of it, the Election Commission directed the collectors of Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts to crack down on the bogus voters and ensure fair poll.

State Director General of Police D G Sawang, however, claimed in a statement that the polling process was continuing in a ''peaceful atmosphere'' and everybody was exercising their franchise ''fearlessly''.

Tirupati went to the bypoll due to the death of sitting YSRC MLA Balli Durga Prasad Rao last September.

In Karnataka, polling was held in Belgaum Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments. While Belgaum recorded a turnout of 54.35 per cent, Basavakalyan and Maski segments saw 59.57 and 70.48 per cent polling respectively. A total of 30 candidates are in the fray from all the three constituencies. Bypoll to Belgaum seat was necessitated following the death of Union minister Suresh Angadi. A tentative 60 per cent voting was recorded in the by-election to Damoh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh till 6 pm where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a straight contest. Damoh district returning officer Tarun Rathi said the polling percentage might go up to 70 or 75 per cent after factoring in the figures of the final polling, which ended at 7 pm. In Uttarakhand, a turnout of over 43 per cent was recorded in the bypoll to the Salt assembly seat in Almora. Except for a minor incident in which one person complained of another person disturbing the election process in the Majhor sector, polling went off peacefully, SSP Pankaj Bhatt said.

Nearly 70 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Mizoram for by-election to the Serchhip assembly seat, where six candidates, including those of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), ZPM and the Congress, are in fray.

Polling was also held for Sahara, Rajsamand and Sujangarh seats in Rajasthan; Pandharpur-Mangalvedha assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Solapur district; Morva Hadaf (ST) assembly seat of Gujarat's Panchmahal district; Nagarjuna Sagar seat in Telangana and Madhupur seat of Jharkhand. A turnout of 42.60 per cent was recorded in Morva Hadaf, while in the three assembly constituencies of Rajasthan, it was about 61 per cent. Counting for all the seats will be held on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Norwich seal Premier League promotion as rivals drop points

Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farkes leaders one of the automatic promotion p...

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.Rohit credited his teams bowling u...

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...

Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins

Spanish right back Pol Lirola grabbed his second goal during injury time as Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home on Saturday to maintain its push for a Europa League place next season.Rennes won 3-0 at midtable Angers in the early French leag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021