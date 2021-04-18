Left Menu

COVID-19 surge:Rahul Gandhi announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cancelled all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the prime minister of shocking callousness for holding big political rallies in poll-bound Bengal amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:05 IST
COVID-19 surge:Rahul Gandhi announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal
The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for holding political rallies amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cancelled all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. He also advised all other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies. ''In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,'' he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for holding political rallies amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the prime minister of shocking callousness for holding big political rallies in poll-bound Bengal amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. He said the prime minister should be at his job, sitting at his desk and coordinating with chief ministers in handling the COVID pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi has been addressing public rallies in West Bengal for the eight-phase assembly elections in the state. India has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases. A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Target Olympic podium Mirabai: Rijiju congratulates weightlifter on world record lift

Union Minister of State IC for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday congratulated Mirabai Chanu after she set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent to cross the...

6 die due to low pressure oxygen in MP hospital

At least six COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of a government hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol due to low pressure in medical oxygen supply, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place at the Government Medical College Hospital h...

Guillermo Lasso wins Ecuador's Presidential election with 52 pc votes

Quito Ecuador, April 18 ANISputnik Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement won Ecuadors presidential election with over 52 per cent of the votes, the National Electoral Council said, releasing final voting results. With 100 per ce...

COVID-19: Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021