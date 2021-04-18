Left Menu

Will change Bengal model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar': Amit Shah

Asserting that the BJP wants to change the model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' in the poll-bound West Bengal to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar', Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party outperforming the TMC in the elections, stating that with 122 seats his party is much ahead of 'Mamata didi'.

ANI | Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 13:41 IST
Will change Bengal model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar': Amit Shah
Amit Shah addressing public meeting in Purba Bardhaman on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the BJP wants to change the model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' in the poll-bound West Bengal to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar', Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party outperforming the TMC in the elections, stating that with 122 seats his party is much ahead of 'Mamata didi'. Addressing a public meeting in Purba Bardhaman ahead of the sixth phase of Assembly polls, Shah said, "It is clear that BJP with 122 seats is way ahead of Mamata didi. We want to change the model of 'Bum, Bandook aur Barood' with 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar."

Accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of spending time abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him and cursing the security forces, Shah stated that she has no agenda for the development of the state. "Didi has no agenda for the development of Bengal. Didi spends 12 minutes in Bengal and spends 10 minutes abusing Modi and me, two minutes cursing the security forces," said Shah.

Slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister over the purported audio tape in which she can be heard telling the TMC candidate from the Sitalkuchi constituency to hold protests with bodies of the four killed in Cooch Behar violence, Shah said she should be ashamed of not sparing even the dead from her politics. "Recently, audio of Didi has surfaced. In which she says that the 4 people who died in the unfortunate incident in Cooch Behar have to take out a procession with the corpse. Sister, shame, you are doing politics even with dead people," said the Union Home Minister.

Describing infiltrators as one of the three types of citizens in West Bengal, Shah said they are taking away the rights of the people of Bengal and only the BJP can work to prevent infiltration in the state. "Bengal has three types of citizens. Firstly, the infiltrators, that Didi likes so much. Only BJP can save Bengal from infiltrators. Secondly, the common people, like you and I, who are treated like second-grade citizens in Bengal and thirdly, the refugees such as Matuas and Namshudras, who haven't got citizenship for nearly 70 years now and cannot lead a decent life. They should get citizenship and BJP will provide that," he said.

"Infiltrators take away the employment to which the people of Bengal are entitled, take away ration to which the people of Bengal are entitled, disturb the law and order in the state. Only the BJP can do the work of preventing infiltration and no one can," stated Shah. The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Muslim cleric Qaradawi contracts COVID-19

Senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, who is based in Qatar and is a spiritual leader for the Muslim Brotherhood, has contracted COVID-19, his official Twitter account said. The tweet on Saturday said the cleric, who is in his 90...

Goa govt must keep people updated on COVID preparedness: Digambar Kamat

With a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Goa Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat on Sunday stated that it is important that government must keep the people updated on its preparedness. I urge Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to ...

Retired K'taka Horticulture officer grafts over 20 varieties of mangoes on a tree

A Karnataka-based retired Horticulture Assistant Officer has grafted over 20 varieties of mangoes on a tree in Shivamogga. I had a small space in front of my house. I planted a local variety of mango. I decided to graft one or two varieties...

Maha home minister warns of action against COVID-19 curbs violation

Maharashtra Home MinisterDilip Walse Patil on Sunday warned of action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.The tough new measures, which exclude essential services, came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021