Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, wife test COVID-19 positive
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The 73-year-old Congress leader and his wife are in Delhi and they will get themselves admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon as a precautionary measure, party MLA B B Batra told PTI.
''Hooda had mild fever on Saturday. Later, he and his wife got themselves tested for COVID-19 and their report was positive,'' he said.
When contacted, Hooda told PTI over phone that he had fever but was feeling okay. He said that his and wife's COVID-19 test reports have come positive.
On Friday, another senior Congress leader from the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had also tested COVID-19 positive.
Last year Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted COVID-19.
After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several top politicians from Haryana have contracted the infection. They include Chief Minister M L Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala, state Home Minister Anil Vij and a few other ministers and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.
