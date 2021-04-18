Left Menu

Bengal polls: Shah holds massive roadshow in Nadia

The roadshow held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Nakashipara witnessed a huge crowd on Sunday.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:52 IST
Bengal polls: Shah holds massive roadshow in Nadia
Amit Shah in Nadia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The roadshow held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Nakashipara witnessed a huge crowd on Sunday. Thousands of BJP supporters participated in the roadshow. The crowd was dotted by the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah held a public meeting in Purba Bardhaman district. Addressing the rally, Shah said, "It is clear that BJP with 122 seats is way ahead of Mamata didi. We want to change the model of 'Bomb, Bandook aur Barood' with 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar'."

The political rallies and roadshows are being held in full swing in poll-bound West Bengal. The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. They're available on demand from states: GM Ashutosh Gangal.

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. Theyre available on demand from states GM Ashutosh Gangal....

Human-centric technologies need of the hour: CII Northern Region Chairman

With digitisation being the new mantra for growth and building resilient infrastructure, human-centric technologies are the need of the hour, Industry body CIIs Northern Region Chairman Abhimanyu Munjal has said.CII will do the advocacy wit...

PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest. As per Pri...

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations capacity.Patel, who handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021