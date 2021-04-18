Left Menu

Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26 - parliament

Syria will hold its presidential election on May 26, the country's parliament said on Sunday, a vote which is expected to return President Bashar al Assad for a third term in office. Assad's family and his Baath party have ruled Syria for more than five decades holding a strong grip on power with the help of the powerful security forces and army, where his Alawite minority dominate and dissent against his rule is not tolerated.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:13 IST
Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26 - parliament
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Syria will hold its presidential election on May 26, the country's parliament said on Sunday, a vote which is expected to return President Bashar al Assad for a third term in office.

Assad's family and his Baath party have ruled Syria for more than five decades holding a strong grip on power with the help of the powerful security forces and army, where his Alawite minority dominate and dissent against his rule is not tolerated. A bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters by Assad's security apparatus in 2011 led to a devastating civil war.

Election rules also require candidates to have lived in Syria for the last 10 years, which effectively prevents key opposition figures in exile from standing for office. The door for nominations will be open as of Monday for 10 days. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.

Assad faced two challengers at the 2014 election which he won by a landslide. His opponents dismissed it as a charade. Opposition and Western leaders have demanded that Assad, whom they accuse of crimes against humanity, should step down and make way for a democratic transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. They're available on demand from states: GM Ashutosh Gangal.

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. Theyre available on demand from states GM Ashutosh Gangal....

Human-centric technologies need of the hour: CII Northern Region Chairman

With digitisation being the new mantra for growth and building resilient infrastructure, human-centric technologies are the need of the hour, Industry body CIIs Northern Region Chairman Abhimanyu Munjal has said.CII will do the advocacy wit...

PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest. As per Pri...

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations capacity.Patel, who handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021