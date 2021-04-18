Left Menu

Mamata holds roadshow in south Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:06 IST
Mamata holds roadshow in south Kolkata
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In a show of strength, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held a roadshow in parts of south Kolkata considered to be her backyard.

Sitting in a wheelchair with her bandaged left foot, she led the padayatra from Dhakuria Bridge to Kalighat Crossing, covering a distance of over 5 km.

She was accompanied by TMC candidate for Rashbehari assembly constituency, Debashis Kumar, and other senior party leaders.

Hundreds of party workers who took part in the rally raised slogans like 'Didi tumi egiye cholo, amra tomar sange achhi' (Didi, you move forward, we are with you) and 'Dangabaaj BJP dur hato' (Down with riot-mongering BJP).

Banerjee was seen greeting people with folded hands.

Carrying posters and placards hailing Banerjee as the 'daughter of Bengal', TMC workers called for ''defeating outsiders'' in the assembly elections and raised slogans like 'Bhanga Paye Khela Hobe' (will play with broken leg), in reference to Banerjee's leg injury.

