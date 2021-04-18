Maha: Ex-MLA Jyoti Kalani dead

Former Ulhasnagar MLA Jyoti Kalani died on Sunday night due to cardiac arrest, her family sources said.

She was 70.

Jyoti Kalani had also served as mayor of Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra.

She was associated with the Natinoalist Congress Party (NCP).

She is wife of Ulhasnagar strongman Pappu Kalani, who is undergoing life term in a murder case.

Jyoti Kalani in 2014 for first time contested MLA election on the NCP's ticket and defeated BJP's MLA Kumar Ailani.

