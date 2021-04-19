TN CM hospitalised with hernia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was hospitalised here on Monday for treatment for hernia, official sources said.

The 66-year old Palaniswami was admitted to a private hospital, the sources said without elaborating.

Palaniswami, the Joint Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK, is seeking another term for his party after the April 6 Assembly elections in the state and was earlier involved in hectic electioneering.

Counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 2.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)