Navalny must receive medical aid, EU tells Russia

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:08 IST
Alexey Navalny Image Credit: ANI

Russia must allow Alexei Navalny to have access to proper healthcare, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr. Navalny," Borrell said in a video statement before the meeting, which will take place by video conference.

Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain.

