Left Menu

Vote for BJP to end 'tolabaji, tushtikaran, tanashahi' prevailing under Mamata Banerjee's rule: Nadda

Ahead of the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday urged the voters of the poll-bound state to vote for the BJP to "end the 'Tolabaji, Tushtikaran, Tanashahi' prevailing in the state under the rule of Mamata Banerjee".

ANI | North Dinajpur (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:58 IST
Vote for BJP to end 'tolabaji, tushtikaran, tanashahi' prevailing under Mamata Banerjee's rule: Nadda
JP Nadda addresses during a roadshow in North Dinajpur on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday urged the voters of the poll-bound state to vote for the BJP to "end the 'Tolabaji, Tushtikaran, Tanashahi' prevailing in the state under the rule of Mamata Banerjee". Nadda who was addressing a gathering while holding a roadshow in support of the party's candidate from North Dinajpur, Krishna Kumar Kalyani. Nadda said, "This election which is happening in West Bengal is happening for 'asol parivartan' (real change) and to make the state 'Sonar Bengal'.

"The Tolabaji (extortion), Tushtikaran (appeasement), tanashahi (dictatorship), which is prevailing under the rule of Mamata Banerjee has to be stopped by making the lotus bloom and make Krishna Kalyani victorious. Friends, before taking your leave I would like to take this promise from you that you will vote for the BJP and make it victorious in Dinajpur and in Raiganj just as it is winning in the rest of West Bengal," said the BJP president amid chants of Jai Shree Ram from party workers who accompanied him during the roadshow. Meanwhile, the first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have already been completed. The first five phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10 and April 17 respectively.

The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google translation AI botches legal terms 'enjoin,' 'garnish' -research

Translation tools from Alphabet Incs Google and other companies could be contributing to significant misunderstanding of legal terms with conflicting meanings such as enjoin, according to research due to be presented at an academic workshop...

Ather setting up experience centre, begins delivery of models

Coimbatore Apr 19 PTI With surge in bookings, enquiries and test-ride requests, Ather Energy, the first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer in the country, is setting up an experience centre here.The company has started delivery of it...

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use, U.S. pauses J&J shot

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to certain age groups, or suspending use, after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.Johnson Johnsons single-shot vaccine has al...

SC stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon Future case

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the case related to the amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd FRL with Reliance Retail.A bench of Justices R F Nariman, B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy posted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021