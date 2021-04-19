Left Menu

BJP to use LED screens, restrict size of gatherings for PM Modi's rallies in 7th phase of Bengal polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rallies, which are scheduled on April 23 in poll-bound West Bengal, will be restricted to 500 people as against "jan sailaab" that characterises most of the rallies addressed by him.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rallies, which are scheduled on April 23 in poll-bound West Bengal, will be restricted to 500 people as against "jan sailaab" that characterises most of the rallies addressed by him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to alter its campaign style and bring in 'new normal' in organising the election rallies in wake of the spike in the COVID-19 cases across the country. "The plan is to have 500 people in audience following all the COVID protocols possible. All the people at the rally will have to wear a mask and use sanitisers. Also, chairs will be placed as per social distancing norms during the rallies," West Bengal BJP In-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

The number of leaders allowed on the stage will also be restricted. According to a senior party leader, the Prime Minister was scheduled to address the rallies on two different dates but now rallies have been clubbed together on April 23.

"The Prime Minister is scheduled to address rallies in Murshidabad, South Kolkata, Siuri and Maldaon April 23," the senior leader said. "LED screens will be put up across the constituencies for the supporters and voters to listen to PM Modi. We will try to maintain COVID protocols at the points where the LED screens will be setup," he added.

Amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission has decided to curtail the timings of campaigns for the remaining phases and extended the silence period to 72 hours for each of the phases. Even as political leaders cherish big crowds at landing sites of their choppers, the BJP has decided to keep the number of people coming to rallies symbolic. The party is also shifting its campaign from big rallies and road shows to 'potho sabhas', corner meetings with very small gatherings in order to follow ECI guidelines and suggestions on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The COVID-19 situation in the country continues to deteriorate with another highest single-day spike of over 2.73 lakh cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

