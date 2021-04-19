Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here and discussed the COVID-19 situation as well as political issues.

''Why should I not discuss political issues with Pawar saheb? He is such a big political leader. We are in politics.

So, discussions were held on political developments,'' Raut told reporters.

He said the NCP chief is ''concerned'' about the COVID-19 scenario in the country.

When asked about his view on various allegations being made against the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra by the Opposition, Raut said, ''The allegations will be made. But there is no threat to the MVA government. All its pillars are standing firmly.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)