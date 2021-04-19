Lawyer for Russia's hunger-striking Navalny says his health is getting worse

A lawyer for Russia's main opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been on a hunger strike in prison since the end of March, said on Monday that his health had deteriorated and the situation was "only getting worse".

Lawyer Alexei Liptser told Reuters after visiting Navalny that he had again been denied a doctor of his choice and was determined to continue his hunger strike.

