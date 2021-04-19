PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recoveryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished good health and a speedy recovery to his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with a mild fever.
Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.
They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.
''Wishing our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery,'' Modi tweeted.
The doctors are monitoring Singh's condition. He had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
