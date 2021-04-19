Left Menu

Former Union minister Bachi Singh Rawat cremated

PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:20 IST
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Bachi Singh Rawat was cremated here on Monday, with a host of party leaders including Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat paying their last respects to him.

The funeral pyre was lit by his son Shashank Rawat at Chitrashila ghat.

Rawat passed away at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, State BJP president Madan Kaushik, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt and others paid their last respects to the leader before his body was taken for cremation.

A four-time MP from the Almora-Pithoragarh constituency and a Union Minister of State for Science and Technology in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Bachi Singh Rawat was well known for his simplicity.

He had defeated former chief minister and Congress veteran Harish Rawat thrice in consecutive elections from the seat.

