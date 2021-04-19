Vice Prez M Venkaiah Naidu wishes former PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, a speedy recovery.
Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with a mild fever on Monday afternoon. The former prime minister, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.
They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.
''Learnt about former prime minister, Manmohan Singh ji testing positive for COVID-19. Praying and wishing him a speedy recovery,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
The doctors are monitoring Singh's condition. He had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
