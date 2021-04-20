U.S. ambassador to Russia to return to Washington this week for consultations -RIA

U.S. ambassador to Russia to return to Washington this week for consultations -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:10 IST
Washington's envoy in Moscow John Sullivan said he would travel to the United States this week for consultations after the Kremlin suggested that he do so amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
It quoted Sullivan as saying he was planning to return to Russia within a few weeks, before a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
