Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
All those whove been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe, he wrote.A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:33 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.
''After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID,'' the 50-year-old posted on Twitter. ''All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,'' he wrote.
A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9. Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- COVID
- Manmohan Singh
- Anand Sharma
- Singh
- Delhi
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Russia extends punitive Twitter slowdown until mid-May
Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter's traffic until May 15 - watchdog
U.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight
Anand Sharma makes fervent appeal to voters to support Cong in assembly polls
Twitter slowdown in Russia until mid-May; no block for now