Delhi LG expresses concern over migrant workers leaving Delhi after lockdown announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday expressed concern over migrant workers leaving the city following the imposition of a six-days lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases and deputed principal secretary (home) and special commissioner of police to handle the situation.

Baijal held an emergency meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the chief secretary to take stock of the situation and asked them to initiate every possible step to prevent a reverse migration, officials said.

Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, saying it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

Hours after the announcement, thousands of migrant workers gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT here to catch a bus home, even as the chief minister appealed to them with folded hands not to leave Delhi while sounding a word of assurance -- ''Main hoon na'' (I am here for you).

In a tweet on Tuesday, Baijal said, ''I appeal to all the migrant citizens of Delhi not to leave the city out of fear. I assure you that the government will take care of all your needs in this situation of corona pandemic. All the arrangements for you are being made,'' Baijal said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said migrant workers run Delhi through their labor and the city belonged to them.

The L-G has directed officials to ensure provisions of food and shelters for the migrant workers. The principal secretary (home) and special commissioner of police have been appointed as nodal officers by the L-G to handle the situation, officials said, adding Baijal has also asked officials to facilitate necessary permissions to hospitals with oxygen plants to enhance production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

