Varsities should play crucial role in fight against corona, says TN Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:21 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday discussed with Vice Chancellors of various state universities different aspects related to COVID-19, including creating awareness among the community and prevention.

Purohit, also Chancellor of 21 state universities, convened a virtual meeting of the heads of institutions and discussed methods of awareness creation among the community about the corona-appropriate behaviour, prevention of corona virus and popularisation of vaccination among the society, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

During the meeting the Governor asked the varsities to play a crucial role by utilising the vast potential of students to create an effective awareness about Corona in society.

Purohit ''insisted that compulsory wearing of masks, frequent washing and and sanitization of hands and maintaining social distance must be practiced in the fight against Corona,'' it said.

The teaching community should educate the students online about the importance of practicing the corona appropriate behaviour.

The students in turn should take the message to their homes and their family members and finally the message should disseminate into the community at large and the society should successfully fight against the coronavirus, he said.

