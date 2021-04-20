PM wishes Rahul Gandhi quick recovery from COVID

PM wishes Rahul Gandhi quick recovery from COVIDPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday a speedy recovery from coronavirus.
Gandhi tweeted earlier that he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms ''I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,'' Modi tweeted. PTI KR MGA HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi Ji
- Shri
- Lok Sabha MP
- Narendra Modi
- Gandhi
- Modi
ALSO READ
Gold smuggling case, Sabarimala shrine key issues in Kerala polls
Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator - study
Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator - study
Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more
Shriram Properties may file IPO document with Sebi this week to raise up to Rs 800 cr