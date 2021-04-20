PM wishes Rahul Gandhi quick recovery from COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Gandhi tweeted earlier that he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms ''I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,'' Modi tweeted. PTI KR MGA HMB

