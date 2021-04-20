Uddhav Thackeray to announce decision on Maharashtra lockdown tomorrow

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce his decision on lockdown in the state on Wednesday after 8 pm, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:59 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce his decision on lockdown in the state on Wednesday after 8 pm, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday. Briefing the mediapersons, Tope said, "Tomorrow after 8 pm, the Chief Minister will announce the decision on lockdown in the state. We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to the chief minister. Now it is his decision."

"We have not yet received any letter from the Centre about the vaccination program for those above 18 years. The chief minister has said that the vaccination drive will be conducted in full swing and if needed we will take permission from the Centre to purchase vaccines from other countries, the Health Minister said. He further emphasized the shortage of oxygen as the numbers of COVID cases are accelerating.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated the necessity of lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have demanded complete lockdown in today's cabinet meeting. The cases are increasing. There is a scarcity of oxygen. There is no way out other than a complete lockdown," Shinde told mediapersons.

This comes after Maharashtra government's decision of complete lockdown on weekends has failed to contain the COVID-19 situation, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his party supports the decision of weekends lockdown and appealed to the people to follow the restrictions. Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said, "Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon."

Maharashtra Government has cancelled the Class Xth board examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "Given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra Government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class Xth," said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. After a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with state COVID-19 Task Force representatives on Saturday, the Cabinet Minister Aslam Sheikh had said that some of the people in the meeting were of view that the lockdown must be for two weeks some were in favour of three weeks but at least 8 days lockdown to be imposed and lockdown is a must.

Over the concern of reverse migration of migrant labourers, the Minister said, "Last time when the lockdown was imposed in the country many migrants labourers lost their lives while returning to their native home, so we don't want such situations in the state again, that's why we are taking all the stakeholders in confidence and we are talking to labourers and traders."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

