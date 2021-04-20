Left Menu

Govt has failed us: Priyanka slams Centre over oxygen shortage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the shortage of medical oxygen was due to the lack of logistics to transport it, and asked why the government did not make arrangements when a second COVID-19 wave was ''inevitable''.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use every resource at his disposal to move medical oxygen to wherever it is needed.

With cases hitting a new peak in several parts of the country, the demand for medical oxygen has increased as it is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19-affected patients.

''India produces 7500 MT of O2 per day, we are one of the biggest producers in the world,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.

Oxygen shortage is due to lack of logistics to transport it and the government ''has failed us'', she added.

''Why did it not make arrangements when a second wave was inevitable? There was time. It's still not too late…,'' Gandhi further said.

''For God's sake @narendramodi Ji do it now. Use every resource you have at your disposal to move it to where it is needed. People are dying. Every life matters,'' she asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

