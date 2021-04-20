Left Menu

Nothing but empty talk: Congress on PM's address to nation on COVID-19 situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:32 IST
Nothing but empty talk: Congress on PM's address to nation on COVID-19 situation

The Congress lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after he addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation and advised states against clamping lockdown, and said he has chosen to relinquish his responsibilities and put the onus of saving India on NGOs, children and the youth.

The Congress said the prime minister has left the people to fend for.themselves in fighting the pandemic and described his address to the nation as ''nothing but empty talk''.

''PM Modi's address to the nation was again today nothing but empty talk,'' Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said in a statement.

He said the nation is going through an unprecedented and deadly crisis and it is taking days to first get the tests conducted and there are no beds in hospitals, and those hospitalized are not able to get life saving drugs or something as basic as oxygen. ''The PM was expected to tell the nation as to what has the govt done in terms of increasing beds in hospitals, increasing oxygen output and streamlining supplies, making drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab available, increasing the number of Ventilators and enhancing vaccination.

''However, he chose to relinquish all his responsibilities and put the onus of saving India on NGOs, Youth and Baal Mitras,'' Maken said.

He said the prime minister has put the onus of doing whatever little possible on state governments and that also by practically advising them to not implement lockdown.

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the ''last resort'' to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

The Congress leader said migrant labourers are yet again forced into reverse migration as state after state is being left with no option but imposing a lockdown.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''The crux of today's lesson by Prime Minister at 8.45 PM is -- nothing is in my hands. People should take care of their lives themselves.'' Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, ''Sub text of PM's speech: Guys you are on kind of on your own.'' ''If you are able to finally make it to the other side we will definitely meet again in some Utsav or Mahatsov. Until then all the best. May God be with you,'' Tewari said on Twitter.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, ''The Crux of PM statement is -- You are on your Own. Photo Credit is Mine and Crisis Management is Yours; Entire monologue was loaded with hollow sermons instead of sound strategy to come out of current tailspin.'' He said the prime minister should have answered one simple question: ''Why didn't GOI prepare for the second wave?'' PTI SKC SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Over 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs were operatio...

U.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'

A top Treasury Department official met on Tuesday with 20 top bankers to discuss President Joe Bidens 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and ways to use public-private partnerships to expand economic inclusion, the agency said in a statement....

IPL: Mishra, Dhawan help Delhi beat Mumbai in low-scoring thriller

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played significant knocks as Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday ev...

Civilian flights to Cairo from Tripoli to re-start Wednesday -Libyan PM

Civilian flights between Tripoli and Cairo will re-start on Wednesday after a suspension of more than six years and the Egyptian embassy will re-open soon, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh said. We bring you the good news that we ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021