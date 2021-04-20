Stalin, OPS wish Rahul Gandhi a speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The two leaders took to Twitter to share their concerns for the Congress MP.

''I wish Congress leader & MP Shri.Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi ji, a speedy recovery from #COVID19 and resume his services for the nation,'' Panneerselvam, also Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, said.

Stalin, Leader of the Oppositio in the Tamil Nadu assembly,urged everyone to take all precautions and stay safe.

''Deeply concerned to hear that former President of Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament, brother @RahulGandhi has tested positive for #COVID19,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

''I wish him a quick recovery to full health,'' he added.

Gandhi had earlier on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

''After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID,'' the 50-year old posted on Twitter.PTI SA APR ADMINISTRATOR SA APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)