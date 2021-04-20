Left Menu

U.S. envoy to Russia to fly back for consultations

U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Russia recalled its own ambassador to Washington last month after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was a "killer", and the two countries imposed new sanctions on each other last week.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:17 IST
U.S. envoy to Russia to fly back for consultations

U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Russia recalled its own ambassador to Washington last month after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was a "killer", and the two countries imposed new sanctions on each other last week. "I believe it is important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia," Sullivan said in a statement on the website of the U.S. embassy.

But he said he would return to Moscow in the coming weeks "before any meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin." White House press secretary Jen Psaki later told reporters that "that is absolutely the intention" for Sullivan to return to Russia after visiting his family and members of the new administration. She said she was not aware of a meeting scheduled between Sullivan and Biden.

"He'll return to Moscow soon," she said. Despite the dire state of relations, the Kremlin has not ruled out Biden's proposal for a summit between the two leaders in Europe. Putin will also deliver a speech on Thursday at an online climate summit hosted by Biden.

Last Thursday, Washington imposed new sanctions on Russia for alleged malign activity, including interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking and bullying neighbouring Ukraine. It has also warned Russia of "consequences" if Alexei Navalny, an opposition politician on hunger strike in prison, were to die. Moscow retaliated with sanctions against the United States, and has rejected what it sees as foreign interference in the Navalny case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Over 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs were operatio...

U.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'

A top Treasury Department official met on Tuesday with 20 top bankers to discuss President Joe Bidens 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and ways to use public-private partnerships to expand economic inclusion, the agency said in a statement....

IPL: Mishra, Dhawan help Delhi beat Mumbai in low-scoring thriller

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played significant knocks as Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday ev...

Civilian flights to Cairo from Tripoli to re-start Wednesday -Libyan PM

Civilian flights between Tripoli and Cairo will re-start on Wednesday after a suspension of more than six years and the Egyptian embassy will re-open soon, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh said. We bring you the good news that we ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021