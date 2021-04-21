UK PM Johnson says he makes no apology for exchange with James Dyson

UK PM Johnson says he makes no apology for exchange with James DysonReuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:45 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would make no apology for making assurances via text message to inventor James Dyson to secure ventilators for patients suffering with COVID-19.
"I make absolutely no apology at all ... for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could ... to secure ventilators for the people of this country and to save lives," Johnson told parliament after being asked about the texts and what the opposition Labour Party called widespread cronyism in his government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
