One killed, 4 injured in dispute between Albania's opposing parties ahead of Sunday vote

A supporter of Albania's ruling political party was killed and four people including a police officer were injured in a shooting following a dispute between two opposing political camps running in a parliamentary election on Sunday, police said on Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the afternoon in the town of Elbasan, some 45 kilometres (28 miles)from Tirana, where an activist from the Socialist Party (PS) of the Prime Minister Edi Rama was killed in front of the offices of the opposition Democratic Party (PD). Dozens, including the main suspect who is a former police officer, have been arrested following the incident, the police said.

Albanian media reported that the killing followed a dispute between supporters of Socialists and Democrats. Neither of the two political parties have commented on the incident.

Albanians will vote on Sunday to elect the new parliament in what polls predict would be a neck-in-neck race between Rama's party and the opposition led by Democrats. The situation in Elbasan has been tense during the election campaign. A month ago, supporters of Rama’s party clashed with Democrats' supporters when both parties held meetings at the same time.

Rama, who will be seeking his third term on Sunday, has been in power since 2013. He has been criticised by the opposition for failing to stop widespread corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)