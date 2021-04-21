Left Menu

One killed, 4 injured in dispute between Albania's opposing parties ahead of Sunday vote

Dozens, including the main suspect who is a former police officer, have been arrested following the incident, the police said. Albanian media reported that the killing followed a dispute between supporters of Socialists and Democrats.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:50 IST
One killed, 4 injured in dispute between Albania's opposing parties ahead of Sunday vote

A supporter of Albania's ruling political party was killed and four people including a police officer were injured in a shooting following a dispute between two opposing political camps running in a parliamentary election on Sunday, police said on Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the afternoon in the town of Elbasan, some 45 kilometres (28 miles)from Tirana, where an activist from the Socialist Party (PS) of the Prime Minister Edi Rama was killed in front of the offices of the opposition Democratic Party (PD). Dozens, including the main suspect who is a former police officer, have been arrested following the incident, the police said.

Albanian media reported that the killing followed a dispute between supporters of Socialists and Democrats. Neither of the two political parties have commented on the incident.

Albanians will vote on Sunday to elect the new parliament in what polls predict would be a neck-in-neck race between Rama's party and the opposition led by Democrats. The situation in Elbasan has been tense during the election campaign. A month ago, supporters of Rama’s party clashed with Democrats' supporters when both parties held meetings at the same time.

Rama, who will be seeking his third term on Sunday, has been in power since 2013. He has been criticised by the opposition for failing to stop widespread corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18

The residents of Madhya Pradesh above 18 years will be given free vaccination for COVID-19, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all above 18 will be eligible...

Soccer-Real's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw w...

'Covaxin shows overall 78 pc interim efficacy, 100 pc efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease'

Covaxin, Indias indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 demonstrated overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease in Phase-III trials, informed Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of M...

Italy reports 364 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,844 new cases

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 390 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,844 from 12,074. Italy has registered 117,997 deaths linked to COVID-19 sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021