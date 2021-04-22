Focus on Rajasthan's health sector instead of giving advice to Centre: Poonia tells Gehlot

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the handling of the COVID-19 situation, saying he should focus on the mismanagement in the state's health sector instead of giving advice to the Centre.

Poonia's remarks came on a day when Gehlot, in a series of tweets, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to concentrate on fixing medical arrangements in the country rather than holding election rallies in West Bengal.

Poonia alleged that masks were stolen in the state last year and Remdevisir vaccines are being black marketed and tenders for oxygen concentrators had to be cancelled this year.

''The Gehlot government has accepted the pandemic as an opportunity and is playing with the lives of people. The chief minister should focus on mismanagement in the state's health sector instead of giving advice to the Centre,'' he said.

He alleged that Gehlot blames the Centre to hide his failures even as the latter fulfils all his demands.

The BJP leader said Gehlot should take a lesson from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who set up an oxygen plant in the state in record time to deal with the shortage of the life-saving gas.

In his tweets, Gehlot said more lives can be saved by fixing the medical arrangements. He said the Centre should ensure that medicines and oxygen are provided to patients and vaccination against COVID-19 is completed expeditiously.

