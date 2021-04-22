Left Menu

TN CM, political leaders condole Yechury's son's death

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:35 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK President M K Stalin and other political leaders in Tamil Nadu on Thursday condoled the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish, who succumbed to COVID-19 at a Delhi hospital.

Ashish (34), a journalist by profession, was battling coronavirus for about two weeks and breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon in Delhi early on Thursday.

In a tweet, Palaniswami tagged Yechury and said he was ''extremely saddened by the devastating news.'' ''May you find strength to endure the loss & grief as a parent. People of Tamil Nadu grieve with you. My deepest condolences and prayers for the family,'' Palaniswami added.

Stalin, also state Leader of Opposition, said he was deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury.

''I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends at this difficult time,'' he said in a tweet.

MDMK leader Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha member, said ''no words can take away the pain of losing a beloved family member.'' ''With great sadness, I learnt the demise of your elder son Ashish Yechuri succumbing to COVID-19. No words can take away the pain of losing a beloved family member,'' he said in his condolence message to the Left veteran.

''May the Mother Nature give you and your family the courage and strength to overcome this tragic loss,'' Vaiko added.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his sympathies and said he was ''saddened'' over Ashish's demise.

His son and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and MMK leader Prof M H Jawahirullah also expressed their condolences.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

